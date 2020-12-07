Rockford teacher wins Environmental Educator of the Year Award

At a virtual ceremony scheduled for Nov. 8, Jean Schneeweis, teacher for Rockford Public Schools, received the 2020 Formal Environmental Educator of the Year Award from the Minnesota Association for Environmental Education (MAEE) for outstanding, ongoing efforts in infusing environmental education into school curriculum.
For over 20 years, Schneeweis has inspired a love of nature in grade school students at Rockford Area Schools by creating meaningful learning experiences outdoors. Putting on their boots and coats, students head outdoors to a Department of Natural Resources school forest to explore. Schneeweis and her students lovingly call this “Forest Fridays.” Together as a class, the first graders and Schneeweis have taken ownership and stewardship of their forest.
First graders showed an excitement for learning, a greater appreciation for the natural world around them and a willingness to try new things. Through Schneeweis’s instruction, students are able to make connections between ideas learned in the classroom and the world outside.
New leaders emerged by the end of each school year. Often, leaders in the forest were not academic leaders in the classroom. Treks outside provided new opportunities for students to build confidence. People might often hear comments from students on Forest Fridays such as, “Ethan is the best tree climber!” or “Sidney isn’t afraid of any of the bugs!”
“Jean has spent many years re-imagining the school forest space, creating an outdoor classroom and trails. She has been using the space to connect students to nature as well as standards, which has created excitement among students, teachers, and parents about learning outdoors.” - Polly Trandahl, teacher at Rockford Area Schools.
Always forward thinking, Schneeweis acquired a No Child Left Inside grant to create backpacks with tools to use in the outdoor classroom: environmental literature, field guides, magnifying glasses, bug boxes, garden tools, gloves, clipboards, and microscopes. She has enrolled in online trainings to gain new knowledge and ideas for use in the outdoor classroom.
“Jean Schneeweis is a leader and in inspiration to other formal environmental educators around the state. MAEE is honored to present her with this award in 2020.” - Elissa Mallory, President of MAE
