Rockford Rockets hosted the Royalton Royals Oct. 14. Both teams were unable to move the ball much and were punting to each other, then Rockford fumbled on their own 40 yard line giving Royalton good field position, they were able to take advantage and score on a 7-yard touchdown run two point conversion was no good, making it 6-0 early in the second quarter.

Rockford responded at their own 43 yard line QB Tim Houghton hit WR Alex Altmann deep over the middle in stride with three defenders around him as he then out ran them to the end zone on a 57 yard touchdown reception giving Rockford a 7-6 lead.

