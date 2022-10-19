Rockford Rockets hosted the Royalton Royals Oct. 14. Both teams were unable to move the ball much and were punting to each other, then Rockford fumbled on their own 40 yard line giving Royalton good field position, they were able to take advantage and score on a 7-yard touchdown run two point conversion was no good, making it 6-0 early in the second quarter.
Rockford responded at their own 43 yard line QB Tim Houghton hit WR Alex Altmann deep over the middle in stride with three defenders around him as he then out ran them to the end zone on a 57 yard touchdown reception giving Rockford a 7-6 lead.
Royalton on fourth down in Rockford territory LB Wes Overton tackled the quarterback on a sweep play to stop him short. After a good Royalton punt return Royalton was then able to drive down on fourth and goal the quarterback pitched it late and the running back was able to weave through four Rockford defenders as he dove into the end zone taking a 14-7 lead into halftime.
After halftime Royalton came out and drove 70 yards on a 12 play drive. On fourth and 4 from the 8 yard line the QB found a small window and fit a pass between Rocket defenders and the next play Royalton scored giving them a 22-7 lead early in the third quarter. Rockford drove a couple times but each drive stalled out. In the 4th quarter DE Alex Altmann out jumped the receiver and picked it off.
Rockford then went down and scored when Houghton again hit Altmann from 27 yards out on a fly route. RB Logan Stedman then ran in the 2 point conversion making it 22-15 with 7 minutes left in the game. On the kickoff CB Wilson Sanderson jumped on a muffed kick return and Rockford was in business.
Stedman then ran to the 12 yard line but there was a holding call that brought the ball back. The good field position didn’t pay off as Rockford’s offense stalled out. After a punt Houghton hit Overton over the middle for 24 and 9 yard consecutive plays getting them down to the 16 yard line but with limited time Rockford wasn’t able to complete the comeback. Final score 22-15
Key stats: Houghton was 8-21 for 165 yards, two TDs, one interception. Stedman had 16 carries for 60 yards, RB Patrick Andry had five carries for 34 yards, QB Harrison Brun had five carries for 28 yards. Altmann had two catches for 84 yards, 2 TDs, Overton two catches for 33 yards, and Sanderson two catches for 31 yards. Leading tackler for the Rockets was Overton 19 (2 TFL), Andry 13 (4 TFL), LB Avery MacDonald 13 (1 FR), both FS Brun and Aiden Smith each had seven tackles. Altmann and CB Will Luckett each had an interception.
Head coach Dan Houghton after the game, “This was a tough one to lose, we had opportunities to win this game but didn’t make the plays or had a mental mistake during the play that ultimately cost us. Proud of our guys to going hard and giving everything they had but tonight it just wasn’t enough. We need to execute”
This week the Rockets headed to Howard Lake Waverly Winsted to take on the rival Lakers Wednesday, Oct. 19 (after press deadline). Last year, Rockford won 20-0; HLWW is 5-2 & Rockford is 4-3.
