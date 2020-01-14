Nominations are needed for the 2020 Distinguished Alumni and Honorary Diploma recipients.
Every year since 2011, Rockford Area Schools has recognized outstanding alumni with a Distinguished Alumni award as well as district residents with an Honorary Diploma through a selection process by the Tradition of Excellence committee.
The recipients of both these awards are honored during a superintendent’s dinner, followed by the commencement exercises in June.
To nominate a Distinguished Alumni candidate, visit bit.ly/36v5zh4, and to nominate and Honorary Diploma candidate, visit bit.ly/2ZXTle9.
Past Distinguished Alumni include: 2019 - Cory Bartholomew, Class of 1979; 2018 - Gloria Hanna, Class of 1965; 2017 - Steven Mengelkoch, Class of 1968; 2016 - Dr. Alex Knodell, Class of 2003; 2015 - Arlene Mutterer, Class of 1958; and 2014 - Sandra Lupino, Class of 1961.
Past Honorary Diploma recipients include: 2019 - Rick Martinson; 2018 - Steve Huston; 2017 - Chuck Grabowski; 2016 - Dr. Allen Moen; 2015 - Marlys and Gordy Thomas; and 2014 - Marilyn Nelson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.