Nominations are needed for the 2020 Distinguished Alumni and Honorary Diploma recipients.

Every year since 2011, Rockford Area Schools has recognized outstanding alumni with a Distinguished Alumni award as well as district residents with an Honorary Diploma through a selection process by the Tradition of Excellence committee.

The recipients of both these awards are honored during a superintendent’s dinner, followed by the commencement exercises in June.

To nominate a Distinguished Alumni candidate, visit bit.ly/36v5zh4, and to nominate and Honorary Diploma candidate, visit bit.ly/2ZXTle9.

Past Distinguished Alumni include: 2019 - Cory Bartholomew, Class of 1979; 2018 - Gloria Hanna, Class of 1965; 2017 - Steven Mengelkoch, Class of 1968; 2016 - Dr. Alex Knodell, Class of 2003; 2015 - Arlene Mutterer, Class of 1958; and 2014 - Sandra Lupino, Class of 1961.

Past Honorary Diploma recipients include: 2019 - Rick Martinson; 2018 - Steve Huston; 2017 - Chuck Grabowski; 2016 - Dr. Allen Moen; 2015 - Marlys and Gordy Thomas; and 2014 - Marilyn Nelson.

