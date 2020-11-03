In the Rockford School District (Independent School District 883), three candidates ran unopposed for three seats on the Rockford School Board in the Nov. 3 General Election.

The three candidates are incumbents Amy Edwards and Jessica Johnson and newcomer Jenny Kneeland. Vote totals are Johnson with 3,043 votes (35.51%), Edwards with 2,856 votes (33.33%) and Kneeland with 2,584 votes (30.16%). The three seats come with four-year terms.

The above results are from all 12 precincts in the Rockford School District. As of 7 a.m. on election day, Rockford School District 883 had 6,449 registered voters. Election results are unofficial until the Rockford School Board certifies them.

