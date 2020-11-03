In the Rockford School District (Independent School District 883), three candidates ran unopposed for three seats on the Rockford School Board in the Nov. 3 General Election. The candidates were closing in on wins, with 11 of 12 precincts reporting as of 11 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The three candidates are incumbents Amy Edwards and Jessica Johnson and newcomer Jenny Kneeland. Vote totals so far are Johnson with 3,029 votes (35.51%), Edwards with 2,845 votes (33.36%) and Kneeland with 2,572 votes (30.16%). The three seats come with four-year terms.

As of 7 a.m. on election day, Rockford School District 883 had 6,449 registered voters.

