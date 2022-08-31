The Rockford High School football team has 72 players out, in grades nine to 12.
“This offseason a lot of the team, who went out for winter and spring sports as a way to stay active and in shape while getting the weight room time we need to get better,” Rockford football coach Dan Houghton said. “Over the summer, these players were dedicated in the weight room, went to SDSU team camp, had summer training twice a week and went to Crown College for 7-on-7 league.”
Team expectations
Houghton looks for the team to improve.
“We took first in Midstate District Red (first regular season title since 1963) and finished 6-3 overall,” he said. “We only bring back 8 starters but still look to be competitive in all games, look to improve each game, and be playing well going into the playoffs. Our area of concern is depth.”
Outlook for the season, according to Houghton, “Our team is good enough to fight for a district title and make a run to the section final, if we get out of the toughest section in AAA (with defending champs DC) you’re then in a good place to make a run.”
This year Rockford is playing the 3A schools in the larger, 24 team district. They will be playing EVW, Royalton, HLWW as non-district, and Minnewaska, Melrose, Montevideo, Morris, and Pierz in the district.
Captains for the team are Wes Overton, Alex Altmann, Patrick Andry, David Bills, and Henry Skinner. Mid-State District Red teams to beat this season are Morris and Pierz, according to Houghton. Likely favorites in the section include DC (defending state champs), GSL, and Litchfield (based on being good football programs).
Honors from last year include Overton being named second team ALL Metro from the Star Tribune (led the state in interceptions) and he was also named Mid-State District Red Receiver of the year. Overton and Josiah Zilmer were first team all-district, Andry second team all-district, and Harrison Brun and Skinner were all-section.
Offensive
The Rockets return three starters from last year. In many positions, players are battling for playing time.
Returning starters are Wes Overton TE 12th, Alex Altmann WR 12th and Sam Stuckmayer OL 11th
Position battles include:
QB – Tim Houghton 10th, Isaak Eenhuis 11th, Harrison Brun 11th
