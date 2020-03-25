Fundraising for RiverWorks in Rockford is continuing despite the COVID-19 pandemic. However, timing of part of the effort has changed.
The Rockford City Council, Tuesday, March 10, heard a report on this year’s fund raising campaign from Adam Shepard, of Rockford Masonic Star Lodge No. 62. At the meeting, the council also discussed ways to handle delinquent utility bills.
Here are meeting highlights.
RIVERWORKS FUND RAISING
Shepard’s report on RiverWorks funding raising efforts came three days before Minnesota communities began to experience limitations on the size of community gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shepard said that, for the eighth year, Star Lodge is raising funds for RiverWorks Community Development. Deadline to donate is Tuesday, March 31. (This part of the fund raising effort is continuing as scheduled.) Star Lodge will match donations up to $25,000. Donations are not tax deductible.
Donors have three ways to make their contributions. A donor can make a deposit at BankWest with a check payable to Masonic RiverWorks Fundraiser. Another way is to send a donation to Star Lodge #62, 6000 Main St., Ste. 1, Rockford, MN 55373. Donors also can go to the Facebook page for Star Masonic Lodge No. 62.
Shepard invited the public to Star Lodge’s 38th annual hog roast fund raiser, originally planned for April 4. (Due to the COVID-19 situation, Star Lodge rescheduled the event to 4 to 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29). The hog roast will take place at Rockford Township Hall, 3039 Dague Ave. SE, Buffalo.
Cost is $25 per person, with children 12 and under admitted for free. Food and drink are included. Door prizes and raffles will be available. A DJ will provide entertainment.
All funds raised at the hog roast will go to RiverWorks Food Shelf, local scholarships, the Lunch Box Fever program, multiple RiverWorks community and holiday events, Masonic Cancer Research and repairs to the 150 year old historic Star Lodge building in Rockford.
RiverWorks Executive Director Denise Kesansen said, “Together with the Masons, we are able to further the RiverWorks vision of Community Helping Community. Your financial support makes it possible for not only the food shelf to thrive, but the many other programs of the RiverWorks to provide a hint of hope to our community members who are experiencing hard times.”
DELINQUENT UTILITY BILLS
In other business, City Administrator Dan Madsen asked the City Council to revisit Rockford’s policy on the best way to handle delinquent utility bills. Is it better to assess delinquent utility bills as part of the following year’s property taxes instead of shutting off water service?
Rockford’s procedure for shutting off water involves a lot of staff time, Madsen said.
The procedure includes sending warning letters and flagging yards prior to the disconnection. The actual disconnection often gets the resident’s attention. He or she quickly heads to City Hall to arrange for payment of the delinquent bill and a $50 reconnection fee. City Hall is open until 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
When Public Works staffers get word of the arrangement, they go back to the property to turn the water back on.
Madsen said utility fees pay for costs of operating the utility system. If everyone pays his bill, the city does not have to raise its utility rates. A huge amount of delinquent fees could affect Rockford’s bond rating.
Mayor Renee Hafften asked how many people with delinquent bills are repeat offenders. Madsen answered that usually the same people are getting their water shut off.
She suggested sending utility bills to both property owners and renters.
City Councilor Scott Seymour suggested a tougher penalty.
Madsen said this was a preliminary discussion. City staff did not intend to do anything differently any time soon.
PANDEMIC AFFECTS WATER BILL POLICY
In recent developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Hafften declared a state of emergency on March 20. City staff recommended an emergency operations plan to go along with the state of emergency, and water shut-offs are mentioned in the plan. According to the plan, Rockford will suspend all water shut-offs and penalties until termination of the mayor’s declaration of emergency.
City staff said, “Many people are without work, and enforcement of water shut-offs would compound difficulties people in our community are currently facing. Additionally, water shut-offs place Public Works staff in direct contact with people in the community which is in opposition to direction provided by the CDC and Minnesota Department of Health.”
