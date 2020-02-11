Rockford Area Athletic Association is registering for girls youth softball for the 2020 summer season. Plus an umpire clinic is planned for Monday, Feb. 17 at the Rockford Community Center.
The program is for ages six through 12. Register at raaasports.com/softball-registration. Information: contact raaasoftball@raaasports.com.
Signup for ages 8U, 10U and 12U closes Feb. 29 (girls with birth years in 2007 through 2013). Age 6U registration closes March 31 (girls currently in kindergarten for the 2019-2209 school year or will be in kindergarten in the 2020-2021 school year).
Softball umpires are being sought for 6U, 8U and 10U girls fastpitch games on week nights and some weekends May through July. You must be at least 13-years-old. Umpires will be paid $25 per night and can earn up to $50 per game if they earn USA Softball umpire certification.
RAAA Softball is hosting an umpiring clinic Monday, Feb. 17 with a cost of $15. Register at raaasports.com/softball-umpire-clinic.
Information: raaasoftball@raaasports.com or Jeremy Waschek, 612-251-8946, jeremywaschek@raaasports.com.
