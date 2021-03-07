For the ninth consecutive year, Masonic Star Lodge #62 is hosting a fundraising campaign for RiverWorks Community Development. Star Lodge #62 will match donations up to $23,000 from the funds raised to increase financial support to the important programs that RiverWorks provides to the Rockford/Greenfield community.
All of the funds raised will be donated to RiverWorks Community Development. This year’s Masonic RiverWorks Fundraiser will end Wednesday, March 31.
In 2020, Star Lodge matched $24,000 that was raised through this fund raiser for a total of $50,122.The RiverWorks Food Shelf, Lunch Box Fever, Lunchbox Fever 2.0, The Family Holiday Program (for Thanksgiving and Christmas), Crow River Christmas, and National Night Out were some of the programs that saw benefit from fundraising efforts.
“Our lodge takes great pride in supporting this local nonprofit which serves our Rockford and Greenfield communities by assisting individuals and families in our community with the most need,” said Erik Sorenson, Star Lodge spokes person. “RiverWorks efforts have positively impacted a great deal of our community members and have become a cornerstone of our community over the years. With dedicated leadership, willing and caring volunteers, and such selfless serving of our community, we feel RiverWorks is an organization which truly deserves support and recognition for their efforts.”
To donate, make a deposit at BankWest with checks payable to Masonic RiverWorks Fundraiser or send donations to Star Lodge #62, 6000 Main Street, Suite 1, Rockford, MN 55373. People also can donate online through the Facebook page: Star Masonic Lodge No. 62, AF&AM. Rockford, MN.
For information, contact Erik Sorenson at erik@weatherhillcommercial.comor at 763-639-9993.All funds raised are deposited directly into the Masonic RiverWorks Fundraiser Fund. Donations are not tax deductible.
