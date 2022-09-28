Rockford lose to Pierz, looks forward to Minnewaska

(Photo by Heidi Sanderson)

Rockford’s Alex Altmann catches a touchdown pass over the Pioneer defender Sept. 23.

Rockford Rockets hosted #3 ranked Pierz Pioneers Sept. 23. It was also the KARE 11 Spotlight game of the week on this rainy night.

Pierz got the ball first and went on a 16 play 67 yard drive and converted two fourth downs on the drive and finished the drive off from 4 yards out, after missing the extra point it was 6-0 Pierz. After a Rockford punt Pierz again drove the field and scored this time went for 2 and DL Sam Stuckmayer, LB Avery MacDonald and FS Aiden Smith all tackled him before he was able to score giving Pierz a 12-0 lead.

