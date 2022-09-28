Rockford lose to Pierz, looks forward to Minnewaska

Rockford Rockets hosted #3 ranked Pierz Pioneers Sept. 23. It was also the KARE 11 Spotlight game of the week on this rainy night.
Pierz got the ball first and went on a 16 play 67 yard drive and converted two fourth downs on the drive and finished the drive off from 4 yards out, after missing the extra point it was 6-0 Pierz. After a Rockford punt Pierz again drove the field and scored this time went for 2 and DL Sam Stuckmayer, LB Avery MacDonald and FS Aiden Smith all tackled him before he was able to score giving Pierz a 12-0 lead.
Both teams traded punts Rockford before the end of the half really started moving the ball through the air when QB Tim Houghton hit Harrison Brun for 10 and 12 yard receptions and Logan Stedman for a 28-yard catch; but their drive stalled on the Pierz 25 yard line. Score 12-0 at halftime
Coming out of halftime the Rockets controlled the ball Pierz had it for a total of three plays Rockford finally got on the score board when Houghton hit WR Alex Altmann from 21 yards out to make it 12-7 on the first play of the fourth quarter. Pierz got the ball on their own 40 and went on a 18 play drive attempting to put the game away but Rockford defense tightened on the 10 yard line on fourth and three Pioneers running back was stopped in his tracks at the line of scrimmage by LB Wes Overton, DE Altmann and DT Patrick Andry.
With 3 minutes left, Rockford was forced to punt and the defense held them on fourth down again this time on a sweep play Andry, Stuckmayer and MacDonald stopped the running back 3 yards short it was Rockford’s ball with 1:30 left. Altmann had two big back to back catches for 18 and 24 yards with 45 seconds left and the ball on Pierz 30 yard line the ball slipped out of the receiver’s hands and landed in the Pioneers hands to end the game.
Key stats: Houghton 7-15 for 114, one touchdown and one interception, Overton one carry for 25 yards, Stedman 14 carries for 20 yards and one catch for 28 yards, Altmann four catches for 69 yards for a TD, Brun three catches for 35 yards. Defensive leaders were LB Overton 19 tackles (two for loss), DE Altmann (four for loss) and LB MacDonald each had 14, FS Brun 14, FS Smith 13 and DT Stuckmayer with nine.
Head coach Dan Houghton after the game, “They were able to run the ball on us to start the game and we couldn’t get anything going consistently on offense. Their size and the rain early in the game didn’t allow our passing game to work as well as it did later in the game. Our team never quit knowing whoever won would have a lead for the district title. Tough way to end the game but Pierz came away with it and walked out with a well fought victory. This will sting for a while.”
Up next for the Rockets, they are heading to Minnewaska Lakers for their homecoming Sept. 30. Rockford beat Minnewaska 43-12 last year, Minnewaska is 0-4. Rockford is now 2-2 overall.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.