Rockford hosts 49th annual Rocket Run

The Rockford Cross Country hosted its 49th annual Rocket Run at Shamrock Golf Course in Corcoran Sept. 8. It was an opportunity to host some of the top local boy’s and girl’s teams from the area, as well as seeing how the individual athletes perform early in the season.
As Coach Dickman said, “It’s always fun having our home meet during the first week of school. We had a great atmosphere with outstanding competition. Special thanks to all the volunteers who helped make our home meet a terrific experience for athletes, coaches, and spectators, and to Shamrock Golf Course for letting us use the course. We’ve been running at Shamrock since 1998 and it’s been a great partnership between Shamrock and Rockford Schools.”
2022 brought good competition, with multiple ranked individuals and teams running the course. The team champions at this year’s Rocket Run were Heritage Christian Academy for the boys, and the Rocori girl’s team triumphed for the third year in a row.
Individually, Soren Bortnem of Dassel Cokato championed the boys varsity race, and Erica Kazin of Delano triumphed for the girls.
The Rocket athletes all around gave solid performances, with the girl’s team finishing in fifth place and the boys finishing in ninth. Ruby Gifford (ninth) finished in the top 10 individually for the Varsity team, while Kate Kariniemi (second) and Evelyn Wittnebel (fifth) finished in the top 5 for the Junior Varsity Race.
Results
The Rocket results for the varsity race include the girls individual results of Ruby Gifford taking ninth, Lauryn Wittnebel taking 22nd, Maiya Roelofs taking 23rd, Anabelle Koshiol taking 48th, and Haedyn Barkeim taking 51st.
The boys results included Grady Dawson in 44th, Connor Ellos in 45th, Tanner Michlitsch in 48th, Tyler Mager in 51st, Colton Braun in 57th, Cayden Ellos in 58th, and Tristan Faber in 62nd.
Other
Tuesday, Sept. 13, the team traveled to the Norwood Lions Invitational in Baylor Park.
Thursday, Sept. 15, is the Delano Invitational at the Lake Rebecca Park Reserve.
Thursday, Sept. 22, is the Senior Night Under the Lights Intersquad race at Rockford High School at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.