Rockford hosts 49th annual Rocket Run

(Photo by Tiffany Gifford)

The Rockford cross country team hosted and participate in the 49th annual Rocket Run Sept. 8.

The Rockford Cross Country hosted its 49th annual Rocket Run at Shamrock Golf Course in Corcoran Sept. 8. It was an opportunity to host some of the top local boy’s and girl’s teams from the area, as well as seeing how the individual athletes perform early in the season.

As Coach Dickman said, “It’s always fun having our home meet during the first week of school. We had a great atmosphere with outstanding competition. Special thanks to all the volunteers who helped make our home meet a terrific experience for athletes, coaches, and spectators, and to Shamrock Golf Course for letting us use the course. We’ve been running at Shamrock since 1998 and it’s been a great partnership between Shamrock and Rockford Schools.”

