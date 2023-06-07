Valedictorians Elizabeth Sylvester and Ina Xhelilaj, RAS Band Director Jerald Ferdig, and the Rockford High School Band welcomed the graduates as they processed, followed by inspiring speeches from the senior class president, Amelia Ehlers, and Valedictorians Sylvester and Xhelilaj.
Pictured are graduates Cameron Knute and Patrick Andry with their diplomas. The graduates were also addressed by Rockford High School English teacher, Julie Merila, who emphasized the importance of kindness and self-compassion and encouraged perseverance and embracing failures as a way to find your true potential. The Rockford High School choir performed a beautiful rendition of “Hey Jude” under the guidance of Meghan Larson. Congratulations to the Rockford High School class of 2023.
Rockford High School hosted its graduation ceremony on June 2, to celebrate the exceptional achievements of the 106th graduating class.
