Rockford High School National Honor Society announces 2021-22 members

Rockford High school national honors society - The 2021-22 National Honor Socierty at Rockford High School include back tow (left to right): Logan Eisentrager, Carter Edwards, Sophia Brun, Makayla Graunke, Hannah Moe, Aliyah Robran, Elise Biorn, Meredith Bremel, Cassia Cady, Ava Cusciotta, Anika St Cyr, Lauren Schuman, Julia Houghton and Claire Czech. Front row: Mackenzie Bakken, Margaret Johnson, Ina Xhelilaj, Cortney Waldorf, Kaitlyn Eilderts, Dayne Lowe, Lucy Smith, Calla Koshiol and Elizabeth Sylvester. Not pictured: Katelyn Alholinna, Breann Blanchard, Joseph Cook, Stephen Jankowski, Kate Kariniemi, Jaxon Maki, Keaton Reed, Ella Robberstad, Anna Sarkinen, Emma Sather, Claire Shaikoski, Kevin Shipley, Cole Tauber and Samuel Zilmer.
Membership in the National Honor Society is one of the highest honors that can be awarded to a high school student. Students are reviewed by a faculty council, advisor and principal.
To be eligible for membership consideration, students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or better. Additionally, candidates must meet high standards of service, leadership and character.
Leadership is displayed by influence and initiative; the student is resourceful, a good problem solver and an idea contributor. To meet the service requirement, the student must have been active in a minimum of 40 hours of service projects in the school and/or community. Character is measured in terms of integrity, behavior, ethics and cooperation with both students and faculty.
As members of NHS, these students will now engage in a number of individual and chapter service projects.
Rockford High School 2021-22 National Honor Society Members are as follows: Katelyn Alholinna, Mackenzie Bakken, Elise Biorn, Breann Blanchard, Meredith Bremel, Sophia Brun, Cassia Cady, Joseph Cook, Ava Cusciotta, Claire Czech, Carter Edwards, Kaitlyn Eilderts, Logan Eisentrager, Makayla Graunke, Julia Houghton, Stephen Jankowski, Margaret Johnson, Kate Kariniemi, Calla Koshiol, Dayne Lowe, Jaxon Maki, Hannah Moe, Keaton Reed, Ella Robberstad, Aliyah Robran, Anna Sarkinen, Emma Sather, Lauren Schuman, Claire Shaikoski, Kevin Shipley, Lucy Smith, Anika St Cyr, Elizabeth Sylvester, Cole Tauber, Cortney Waldorf, Ina Xhelilaj and Samuel Zilmer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.