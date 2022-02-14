Rockford High School DECA program achieves gold-level

Rocketc, the school-based enterprise at Rockford High School, was among 461 school-based enterprises achieving Gold-level certification for the 2021-22 school year and will be recognized during Distributive Education Clubs of America’s (DECA) International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, GA.
A school-based enterprise is an entrepreneurial operation in a school setting that provides goods and services to meet the needs of the market. School-based enterprises are managed and operated by students as hands-on learning laboratories that integrate National Curriculum Standards in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. DECA advisors have utilized this effective educational tool for over four decades to provide their students with realistic and practical learning experiences that reinforce classroom instruction, enhance 21st century skill development, and prepare students for college and careers.
The Rockford High School DECA members who contributed to the certification were Claire Czech, Maggie Johnson and Claire Shaikoski with the assistance of their DECA chapter advisor, Joe Huber. The school-based enterprise at Rockford High School has operated for Seven years and is to be commended for this achievement.
“DECA’s School-based Enterprise Certification Program is a rigorous process designed to help DECA members demonstrate their classroom learning in a practical, learning laboratory, and then translate that into meaningful outcomes,” said Christopher Young, CAE, Chief Program Officer at DECA Inc. “These DECA members are practicing important workplace readiness skills while preparing for college and careers.”
“With the assistance of our Rocket Boosters, DECA students have supported many aspects of the school-based enterprise (the RAS School Store) and have contributed to making this the most profitable year in the store’s existence,” Rockford High School Principal Paul Menard said. “We would like to congratulate all members of the [Rockford High School] DECA program, including our student leaders, Claire, Claire and Maggie, along with their advisor, Mr. Huber.”
DECA’s School-based Enterprise Certification Program provides recognition for outstanding achievement by school-based enterprises and to motivate school-based enterprises to strive for excellence and growth. school-based enterprises can be certified at three levels: bronze, silver or gold. In order to apply for the certification, school-based enterprises must submit extensive documentation that explains how the school-based enterprise demonstrates the practice of various marketing and retail standards.
