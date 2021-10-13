Serving with love has been the motivation for the United Presbyterian Church in Rockford for almost 150 years. Come to the Harvest Festival on Sunday, Oct. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m.
This event is for people of all ages - including live music, food trucks, face painting, pumpkin painting, give thanks stations, corn hole and more.
Everyone is welcome to this free event. The Harvest Festival will be outside next to the church, 6301 Maple Street in Rockford, so dress for the weather.
