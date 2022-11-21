The Rockford football team recently hosted its end-of-the-season banquet. The following awards were handed out for the 2022 season.
Most Valuable Defensive Lineman - Patrick Andry
Most Valuable Linebacker - Avery MacDonald
Most Valuable Defensive Back – Harrison Brun
Defensive Player of the Year – Wes Overton
Most Valuable Offensive Lineman – Sam Stuckmayer
Most Valuable Offensive Back – Patrick Andry
Most Valuable Receiver – Alex Altmann
Offensive Player of the Year – Logan Stedman
Most Improved Player Offense – Owen Boerboom
Most Improved Player Defense – Wilson Sanderson
Special Teams Player of the Year - Alex Altmann
Scout Team Player of the Year – Patrick Binnebose
All-District 1st Team — Wes Overton, Alex Altmann, Patrick Andry, Logan Stedman, Harrison Brun, Sam Stuckmayer
All-District 2nd Team — Avery MacDonald, Aiden Smith, Wilson Sanderson, Henry Skinner
All-District players — Midstate District Red Defensive Lineman of the Year is #19 Patrick Andry, Midstate District Red Linebacker of the Year is #3 Wes Overton, Midstate District Red Defensive Back of the Year is #24 Harrison Brun, Midstate District Red Kicker of the Year is #4 Alex Altmann, and Midstate District Red Coach of the Year is Dan Houghton
All-Section — Logan Stedman and Owen Boerboom
The Rockford football team was awarded, for 12 of the last 13 years, the Minnesota Coaches Association Academic All-State award
Academic All-Conference awards — Alex Altmann, Owen Boerboom, Aiden Smith, Josiah Zilmer, Braden Blanchard, Max Edwards, Ryan Schuman
