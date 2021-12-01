The Rockford High School football team recently hosted its annual banquet and handed out awards for 2021.

The awards handed out were the following?

Most Valuable Defensive Lineman — Jaxon Maki

Most Valuable Linebacker — Caleb Richards

Most Valuable Defensive Back — Nolan Perry

Defensive Player of the Year — Wes Overton

Most Valuable Offensive Lineman — Carter Edwards

Most Valuable Offensive Back — Conner McCracken

Most Valuable Receiver — Alex Altmann

Offensive Player of the Year — Sam Zilmer

Most Improved Player Offense — Sam Stuckmayer

Most Improved Player Defense — Hayden Johnson

Special Teams Player of the Year — Caleb Richards

Scout Team Player of the Year — Wilson Sanderson

All-District First Team — Wes Overton, Jaxon Maki, Alex Altmann, Caleb Richards, Carter Edwards, Sam Zilmer

All-District Second Team — Winston Smith, Nolan Perry, Conner McCracken, Patrick Andry

All District players — Midstate District Red Receiver of the Year was #15 Wes Overton, Midstate District Red Defensive Back of the Year was #87 Nolan Perry, and Midstate District Red Coach of the Year was Dan Houghton

All-Section — Harrison Brun and Henry Skinner

The Rockford team was awarded for 11 of the last 12 years the Minnesota Coaches Association Academic All-State award

Academic All-Conference awards — Carter Edwards, Jaxon Maki, Sam Zilmer, Alex Altmann, Harrison Brun, Chase Evans, Phil Gorder, Brian Schloeder, Aiden Smith, Josiah Zilmer

In addition to the team awards, Wes Overton was also named the Star Tribune 2nd Team All Metro Linebacker.

