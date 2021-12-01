The Rockford High School football team recently hosted its annual banquet and handed out awards for 2021.
The awards handed out were the following?
Most Valuable Defensive Lineman — Jaxon Maki
Most Valuable Linebacker — Caleb Richards
Most Valuable Defensive Back — Nolan Perry
Defensive Player of the Year — Wes Overton
Most Valuable Offensive Lineman — Carter Edwards
Most Valuable Offensive Back — Conner McCracken
Most Valuable Receiver — Alex Altmann
Offensive Player of the Year — Sam Zilmer
Most Improved Player Offense — Sam Stuckmayer
Most Improved Player Defense — Hayden Johnson
Special Teams Player of the Year — Caleb Richards
Scout Team Player of the Year — Wilson Sanderson
All-District First Team — Wes Overton, Jaxon Maki, Alex Altmann, Caleb Richards, Carter Edwards, Sam Zilmer
All-District Second Team — Winston Smith, Nolan Perry, Conner McCracken, Patrick Andry
All District players — Midstate District Red Receiver of the Year was #15 Wes Overton, Midstate District Red Defensive Back of the Year was #87 Nolan Perry, and Midstate District Red Coach of the Year was Dan Houghton
All-Section — Harrison Brun and Henry Skinner
The Rockford team was awarded for 11 of the last 12 years the Minnesota Coaches Association Academic All-State award
Academic All-Conference awards — Carter Edwards, Jaxon Maki, Sam Zilmer, Alex Altmann, Harrison Brun, Chase Evans, Phil Gorder, Brian Schloeder, Aiden Smith, Josiah Zilmer
In addition to the team awards, Wes Overton was also named the Star Tribune 2nd Team All Metro Linebacker.
