In Rockford, former Mayor Michael Beyer lost to current Mayor Renee Hafften in the Nov. 3 General Election. Hafften drew 1,136 votes (54.83%) compared with 926 votes for Beyer (44.69%).
In the City Council election, three candidates competed to fill two seats that carry four-year terms. Incumbent Rick Martinson and newcomer Denise Willenbring were victors. Martinson garnered 1,035 votes (34.19%), and Willenbring got 1,003 votes (33.14%). Incumbent Scott Seymour was a close third with 971 votes (32.08%).
The above results are from both of Rockford’s two precincts. Rockford had 2,692 registered voters as of 7 a.m. on election day. Election results are unofficial until certified by the City Council.
