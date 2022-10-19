Rockford girls take 2nd, boys take 3rd at invitational

(Photo by Tiffany Gifford)

The Rockets Cross Country Team gather after the Watertown Invitational Oct. 13.

Rockford Rockets Cross Country had one of their best meets yet at the Watertown Invitational at River’s Edge Golf Course on Oct. 13. It was a chilly and blustery day, but that did not stop the athletes from shining in each of the races.

The boys’ team really set the tone for the day. All 11 runners – JV and Varsity – set personal or season best times, an incredible feat. As a result of the fast times, Grady Dawson and Tyler Mager both placed in the top 10 for the varsity race.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments