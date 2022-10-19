Rockford girls take 2nd, boys take 3rd at invitational

Rockford Rockets Cross Country had one of their best meets yet at the Watertown Invitational at River’s Edge Golf Course on Oct. 13. It was a chilly and blustery day, but that did not stop the athletes from shining in each of the races.
The boys’ team really set the tone for the day. All 11 runners – JV and Varsity – set personal or season best times, an incredible feat. As a result of the fast times, Grady Dawson and Tyler Mager both placed in the top 10 for the varsity race.
Coach Jeff Dickman said, “It was a great tune-up for Championship Season and the boys’ results should give them a lot of confidence as we run against some of the best teams in the state over the next two weeks.”
The morale was high after the boys, with the girls’ team following up on a high note in their races. Ruby Gifford shined once again, getting second place in the varsity race. Maiya Roelofs and Evelyn Wittnebel continued their terrific rookie campaigns placing ninth and 10th respectively.
As the team has grown together throughout the season, it’s clear to see the improvement and teamwork that is happening during every practice and meet.
Discussing the upcoming meets, Coach Dickman states: “We have had a lot of new faces and new experiences with our athletes and staff, but these athletes have been an amazing group to coach and we’re looking forward to the challenge of the Conference and Section 6AA meets.”
The team now faces the biggest challenges of the year, with the championship season upon them. Luckily, they have all of the right tools to be as successful as they can be, together.
Varsity results
The girls took second place out of seven complete teams. Individually, Ruby Gifford placed second, Maiya Roelofs placed ninth, Evelyn Wittnebel placed 10th, Haedyn Barkeim placed 18th, Anabelle Koshiol placed 23rd, Elizabeth Smith placed 32nd and Calla Koshiol placed 35th.
The boys team placed third out of seven complete teams. Individually, Grady Dawson took ninth, Tyler Mager took 10th, Connor Ellos took 11th, Tanner Michlitsch took 16th, Ty Kulavik took 18th, Cayden Ellos took 25th and Colton Braun took 29th.
Upcoming schedule
On Oct. 18, the Rockets competed at the Wright County Conference - West meet at Glencoe Silver Lake High School. This was after press deadline
Thursday, Oct. 27, the Rockets will compete at the Section 6AA Meet at Litchfield Golf Course. Qualifying individuals and top-2 boys and girls teams will advance to the Class AA State Meet at St. Olaf College in Northfield Saturday, Nov. 5.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.