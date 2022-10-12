As the season marches on, the Rockford Rockets Cross Country team continues to improve their performance.
On Oct. 6, the Rockets ran at Litchfield Golf Course against many 6AA Section and Wright County West Conference competitors. The meet continued to prepare the athletes for the postseason as they pushed through the challenges of the end of the season.
As Coach Jeff Dickman said, “The girls varsity ran very well against strong competition and overcame an injury to one of our top runners during the race. The girls’ have shown a lot of resilience this fall given some of the circumstances they’ve faced, and the coaching staff are extremely proud of their effort and focus.”
Some highlights: Ruby Gifford ran her best time this season, finishing in the top six. Maiya Roelofs, Evvy Wittnebel and Anabelle Koshiol all ran their personal records as well. Not only did the girls show their strength, but the boys’ proved their toughness as well. Five of the seven varsity athletes ran personal records at Litchfield, with Tyler Mager leading the pack once again.
There will be one more opportunity for the athletes to prepare for the post-season. The last regular season meet is to be held at Rivers Edge Golf Course in Watertown Thursday, Oct. 13.
As the season moves towards the end, the Rockets have shown incredible progress from the beginning. The team has become their own cross country family, which has helped them prepare for another terrific championship season.
Varsity Results
The Rocket results are as follows:
The girls took sixth place out of 16 teams. Individually, Ruby Gifford was in sixth, Evelyn Wittnebel was in 25th, Maiya Roelofs was in 26th, Haedyn Barkeim was in 52nd and Anabelle Koshiol was in 53rd.
The boys team came in 12th place out of 20 teams. Individually, Tyler Mager took 60th, Connor Ellos took 63rd, Grady Dawson took 64th, Tanner Michlitsch took 80th, Ty Kulavik took 89th, Colton Braun took 90th and Cayden Ellos took 95th.
Upcoming Schedule
Thursday, Oct. 13, is the Watertown and final regular season meet at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Rockets will compete at the Wright County Conference - West meet at Glencoe Silver Lake High School.
