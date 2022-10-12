RockCrossCountry10-22.jpg

(Photo by Tiffany Gifford)

The Girls’ Varsity award ceremony. Rockford’s Ruby Haber accepts her medal.

As the season marches on, the Rockford Rockets Cross Country team continues to improve their performance.

On Oct. 6, the Rockets ran at Litchfield Golf Course against many 6AA Section and Wright County West Conference competitors. The meet continued to prepare the athletes for the postseason as they pushed through the challenges of the end of the season.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments