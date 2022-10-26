The Rockford Cross Country team ran into their Wright County Conference-West Championship meet Oct. 18. The meet took place at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School on a cool, breezy day.
The boys’ and girls’ teams continued their momentum throughout the meet, with Ruby Gifford standing out once again with her seventh top-10 finish this year.
As Coach Jeff Dickman said, “Ruby Gifford continues to excel this season and set the Rockford Girl’s 5K school record time in addition to finishing second for the meet. She ran a tremendous race.”
Additional highlights come from Maiya Roelofs, Evelyn Wittnebel, Tyler Mager, Connor Ellos, and Grady Dawson all earning All-Conference Honorable Mentions, all athletes that have shown great strength in the second half of the season.
Looking forward, the Rockets will be returning to Litchfield for the Section 6AA meet on Oct. 27. Dickman said, “It’s a fast course with really good competition and we’re training to be at our best against some of the best teams and athletes in the state.”
While the team might have their work cut out for them, the growing strength and speed throughout the season has set the Rockford Rockets up for success.
Varsity results
The girls took third place out of eight complete teams.
Ruby Gifford took second and is All-Conference. She also set a girls 5k school record with a time of 19:20.
Maiya Roelofs took 13th and received an All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Evelyn Wittnebel took 14th and received an All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Haedyn Barkeim took 33rd, Anabelle Koshiol 34th, Elizabeth Smith 45th, and Calla Koshiol 47th.
The boys also took third place out of seven complete teams.
Tyler Mager took 16th, Connor Ellos took 19th and Grady Dawson took 24th. They all received All-Conference Honorable Mentions.
Tanner Michlitsch took 32nd, Cayden Ellos took 34th, Ty Kulavik took 37th, and Colton Braun took 40th.
Upcoming schedule
The Section 6AA Meet will be Thursday, Oct. 27, at Litchfield Golf Course. Qualifying individuals and top-2 boys and girls teams will advance to the Class AA State Meet at St. Olaf College in Northfield Saturday, Nov. 5.
Section 6AA preview
Boys: Delano and Orono have been ranked in the top-12 in state for most of the season, but Annandale is coming off a conference championship on October 18th, and Dassel is right with them. For individuals, the section features 3 of the top-12 ranked runners in Class AA and will be one of the most competitive section races in the state. Sal Wirth (Annandale), Harris Gulbransen (Breck), and defending Class AA state champion and Duke University commit, Alden Keller (Breck) will be in competition for medalist Honors.
Girls: Annandale and Benilde-St. Margaret’s have had great seasons and strong team depth, while Delano and Mound-Westonka are looking to make it back to state for their second consecutive season.
