Rockford headed to Melrose to take on the Dutchmen Sept. 9. Rockford got the ball first and went on a 12 play 65 yard drive capped off when QB Tim Houghton hit RB Harrison Brun for a 23 yards touchdown making it 7-0.

Melrose got the ball and DL Patrick Andry recovered a fumble giving Rockford the ball at midfield. After a sack Rockford was forced to punt, Melrose then on 3rd down threw a pass in the flat and CB Wilson Sanderson sprinted up and hit him as he caught the ball forcing a punt. Rockford got the ball to the 30 but stalled out.

