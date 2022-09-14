Rockford headed to Melrose to take on the Dutchmen Sept. 9. Rockford got the ball first and went on a 12 play 65 yard drive capped off when QB Tim Houghton hit RB Harrison Brun for a 23 yards touchdown making it 7-0.
Melrose got the ball and DL Patrick Andry recovered a fumble giving Rockford the ball at midfield. After a sack Rockford was forced to punt, Melrose then on 3rd down threw a pass in the flat and CB Wilson Sanderson sprinted up and hit him as he caught the ball forcing a punt. Rockford got the ball to the 30 but stalled out.
Sanderson came up big again the next drive with an interception. Rockford again was blitzed and sacked unable to convert on 3rd down. Rockford defense again answered the call and this time DE Alex Altmann forced a fumble as Brun jumped on it. Again, Rockford got to the 30 yard line but on 4th and 1 didn’t pick up the first down. Making the score at halftime 7-0.
In the second half, Melrose drove deep into Rocket’s territory from the 10 yard line on fourth and six, FS Aiden Smith came up and took down the ball carry. Rockford punted as they moved into the fourth quarter. LB Wes Overton then jumped in front of the route and got the ball back for Rockford.
Melrose had one more chance and drove the ball near the end zone. Smith again was there to make a big play by picking them off in the end zone. Rockford then ran out the call on a fourth and two Brun not only got the 2 yards but got 12 to ice the game. Final Rockford 7-0.
Key stats to the game: Houghton was 5-9 for 48 yards 1 TD, RB Logan Stedman had 20 carries for 46 yards, Andry 9 for 36 and Brun 7 for 31. Stedman also had 2 catches for 16 yards while Brun 1 for 23 for a touchdown. Defensively the Rockets were led by Overton each with 14 tackles, Smith had 7, LB Avery MacDonald and Brun each had 6. Rockford had 7 tackles for loss and forced 5 turnovers,
Head coach Dan Houghton after the game “We shot ourselves in the foot tonight but we found a way to win. The defense played a great game getting key stops on third and fourth downs throughout the game and also got 5 takeaways. Tonight looked like a first week game for us on offense, we fixed some small things from last week and now need to fix some small things from this week. We want to get better going into Morris next week as that will be a big district game for us.”
This week the Rockets head to Morris for the first time in school history. Last year, Rockford won 26-22. Rockford and Morris are both 1-1, 1-0 in district.
