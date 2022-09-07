Rockford football start season

Rockford football kicked off the season at Eden Valley Watkins Eagles Sept. 1.
The Eagles got the ball first and hit a 34 yard pass and catch to take an early 8-0. Rockford than took the ball and got into Eagle territory before on fourth block they were intercepted.
EVW then had a 14 play 65 yard drive to extend the lead 14-0. Rockford was forced to punt, EVW was again moving the ball got a first down on the 1 yard line and CB Wilson Sanderson stopped them, then LB Wes Overton on second down, DL Patrick Andry on third and Sanderson was there on fourth down to knock down the pass.
It was a defensive stand. Rockford then was forced to punt and it was blocked for a safety. EVW was able to get another touchdown making it 22-0. Rockford was able to drive again to Eagle territory however they were intercepted again this time on a tipped ball. EVW scored again on a hook and ladder to make it 30-0 at halftime.
The second half was more of the same Rockford’s main highlight was RB Logan Stedman sprinting 90 yards on a sweep play. The final score was 48-7 in favor of the Eagles.
Key stats: Tim Houghton was 3 for 10 with two interceptions. Stedman had 10 carries for 113 yards and a TD, Andry had eight for 29 carries. Overton had two catches for 30 yards, Stedman 1 for 13. Leading tackler for the Rockets was FS Harrison Brun with 9, LB Overton with 7, CB Sanderson with 7, SS Aiden Smith with 6 and DL David Bills with 6. DE Alex Altmann had 1 Sack, FF & FR.
Head coach Dan Houghton after the game said, “We have some things we need to work on. This isn’t the way we thought we would start off the season. Eden Valley Watkins brought all but three returning starters on both sides of the ball and our inexperience at the varsity level showed. Turnovers and field position are what cost us this game and let it get out of hand but give credit to Eden Valley Watkins for making plays and winning this game.”
This week the Rockets play at Melrose Dutchmen Friday, Sept. 9. Last year, Rockford won 36-13; both teams come into the contest at 0-1 in the first district matchup of the season. Rockford is the defending Midstate District Red champions.
