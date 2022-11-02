Rockford football season ends

The Rockets #4 seed hosted Litchfield Dragons #5 seed Oct. 25. This is a rematch from last season Litchfield beat Rockford 13-6 in this exact scenario in first round of the playoffs. Litchfield got the ball first and went on a 14 play 68 yd drive and finished it off with a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth and 1, after missing the extra point it was 6-0.
Each team traded punts then the Dragons went on another long drive 15 plays and 62 yards this time they settled for a field goal making it 9-0. Litchfield’s stunts and blitzes were giving the offense issues so Rockford’s offense couldn’t sustain long drives so were shut out in the first half.
In the second half more of the same for the Rocket offense, however their defense on fourth and 3, LB Wes Overton hit the Litchfield RB for no gain. Two plays later RB Logan Stedman found a seam and ran for 51 yards, then plunged into the end zone making it a 9-6 game with 5 minutes left in the third quarter.
Litchfield then went on another long drive this time 15 plays 58 yards and made another field goal making it 12-6 lead. Stedman then had a 25 yard gain and then another five putting Rockford in Litchfield territory, on second and 5, two Dragon defenders got around Rockford’s blocks and tackled the ball carrier for a loss of 7, on third and long they blitzed again and it landed sacking the QB, forcing another punt. CB Wilson Sanderson gave Rocket one more opportunity late in the game but Rockford couldn’t get anything going against the Litchfield defense. Final 12-6.
Key stats: Tim Houghton was 5-18 for 32 yards, Stedman 19 carries for 135 yards, Brun had 2 catches for 13 yards, Defense was led by Overton with 17 tackles (2 TFL), Avery MacDonald with 12, Harrison Brun with 11, Patrick Andry with 10.
Head coach Dan Houghton after the game, “We struggled tonight being consistent on offense and defensively Litch’s offense ate up a lot of clock on their long drives. They outplayed us tonight. We lost 4 games that easily could have gone either way but our guys went hard and never quit. We were able to tie for the District championship so that is something when these guys get older they will look back proudly of but tonight this is going to sting. Just didn’t make enough plays to win these tight games this year.”
Season in review stats
Passing – Tim Houghton 42-105 for 633 yards and 6 TDs
Rushing – Logan Stedman 132/764 with 5.8 yards per carry and 8 TDs and Patrick Andry 66/459 with 7 yards per carry and 4 TDs
Receiving – Wes Overton 10 for 163 and 1 TD (third in school history for career receiving with 1055 yards) and Alex Altmann 10 for 226 and 4 TDs
Tackles – Wes Overton 118 (Overton is fourth in school history for career tackles with 262), Avery MacDonald 87, Harrison Brun 59, Aiden Smith 59, Patrick Andry 52, Josiah Zilmer 44, Sam Stuckmayer 39, Alex Altmann 38, Cameron Nute 37
Tackles for loss – Josiah Zilmer 13
Passes knocked down – Wilson Sanderson 8
Interceptions – Harrison Brun 5
Forced fumbles – Avery MacDonald 3
Fumble recoveries – Avery MacDonald 3
Next year, the Rockets return with eight offensive starters and two with significant playing time. Defensively, the team will return seven starters and four with significant playing time. The JV was 3-3 on the season and C squad was 2-4.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.