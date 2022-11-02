Rockford football season ends

(Photo by Heidi Sanderson)

Rockford’s Logan Stedman is chased during his 51 yard run.

The Rockets #4 seed hosted Litchfield Dragons #5 seed Oct. 25. This is a rematch from last season Litchfield beat Rockford 13-6 in this exact scenario in first round of the playoffs. Litchfield got the ball first and went on a 14 play 68 yd drive and finished it off with a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth and 1, after missing the extra point it was 6-0.

Each team traded punts then the Dragons went on another long drive 15 plays and 62 yards this time they settled for a field goal making it 9-0. Litchfield’s stunts and blitzes were giving the offense issues so Rockford’s offense couldn’t sustain long drives so were shut out in the first half.

