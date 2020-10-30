Rockford's scheduled home football homecoming game against Montevideo Friday, Oct. 30 was cancelled. The team will play at Maple River, 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

Montevideo had to move to all on-line learning because of county COVID numbers, so sports were cancelled. 

