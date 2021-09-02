Rockford High School’s first football game has been moved to a home game, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 against Eden Valley-Watkins. It was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. at EVW.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments