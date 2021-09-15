In honor of the thousands of lives lost during the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil, Rockford Fire Department had their 20 Anniversary Remembrance for 9/11. The fire department flew the American flag off of their fire truck ladder, letting no one forget who drove past. The fire department hosts this remembrance annually.
