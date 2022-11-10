Career and Leadership Development Events, known as CDEs and LDEs, are one of the key ways FFA (Future Farmers of America) members are able to grow their technical, teamwork and leadership abilities. On Oct. 14 and 16, Rockford High School had 20 students compete in their events at the regional level held at the University of Minnesota—Twin Cities and University of Wisconsin—River Falls.

The first CDE was Dairy Cattle Evaluation, consisting of Shelbey Coleman, Katie Fuchs and Lillian Jorgenson. As part of the Dairy Cattle Evaluation CDE, students demonstrated critical thinking skills along with knowledge of the area of judging dairy cattle, based both on what the cattle look like in an arena and based on their genetic information as well. Students also enhanced their speaking abilities through delivering oral reasons, defending their selections and placings to a judge. The Rockford team placed third out of nearly 20 teams and will be advancing to state!

