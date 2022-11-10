Career and Leadership Development Events, known as CDEs and LDEs, are one of the key ways FFA (Future Farmers of America) members are able to grow their technical, teamwork and leadership abilities. On Oct. 14 and 16, Rockford High School had 20 students compete in their events at the regional level held at the University of Minnesota—Twin Cities and University of Wisconsin—River Falls.
The first CDE was Dairy Cattle Evaluation, consisting of Shelbey Coleman, Katie Fuchs and Lillian Jorgenson. As part of the Dairy Cattle Evaluation CDE, students demonstrated critical thinking skills along with knowledge of the area of judging dairy cattle, based both on what the cattle look like in an arena and based on their genetic information as well. Students also enhanced their speaking abilities through delivering oral reasons, defending their selections and placings to a judge. The Rockford team placed third out of nearly 20 teams and will be advancing to state!
The second CDE was General Livestock Evaluation, with the Rockford high school team consisting of Carter Dornsbach, Garrett Dornsbach, Trenton Nelson and Cole Sundeen, and the middle school team consisting of Ava Cox, Emma Hall and Britta Johnson. As part of the General Livestock Evaluation CDE, students evaluated market and breeding swine, goats, sheep and beef cattle based on their physical and genetic qualities. The high school team placed second out of 22 and the middle school team placed 16th. The high school team advances to state.
The third event was Horse Evaluation, with the Rockford high school team consisting of McKenna Bernard, Elizabeth Kartak and Hayden Wehmas and the middle school team consisting of Belinda Armstrong, Alex Bombard, Hannah Kartak and Kaia Seevers. In this CDE, students evaluated a variety of horses on their physical qualities, along with demonstrating knowledge of tack, equipment and breed identification. The high school team placed 16th out of 22 and our middle school team placed first. The region-champion middle school team advances to state.
Rockford High School is excited to cheer on these students as they prepare for the 2023 Minnesota FFA Convention April 25-27 at the University of Minnesota—Twin Cities. Be sure to follow Rockford FFA on Instagram (@RockfordFFA) or Facebook (Rockford FFA & Ag Education Program) to stay tuned for updates on our students and all of their accomplishments.
