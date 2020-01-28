Rockford’s dance team is headed in the right direction as it prepares for the section meet, 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 in Delano.
It was not important to head coach Gabi Hennen that her high kick team placed 10th out of 11 teams at Simley Saturday. It was more important the team received its highest scores of the season.
“The season this year was all about progression, being better than our previous competition and shooting for better scores each time,” said Hennen. “Simley was our best meet of the season and I could not be more proud. We are hoping to be even better at sections.”
When Rockford started competing at the state sanctioned level it qualified for state four straight years. Then it had coaching changes and a decrease in participation.
Hennen has started the re-building process with a small corps of eight dancers. Rockford in focusing on high kick competition this season and hopes to add jazz dance when more get involved.
“Working with a small team has challenges when it comes to certain parts of the score sheet such as choreography, visual effectiveness and difficulty,” notes Hennen. “You are able to create a dance that excels in those categories when you have more dancers to work with. You are able to use the floor more, have choreography that is more visual effective and can spotlight dancers that may have certain skills they excel at.”
Rockford dancers at the Simley meet included Jasmine Wichern, Kyra Erickson, Peyton Doboszenski, Skyla Lewis, Jayden Doboszenski, Lillian Joregenson, Cassidy Cruz and Jessica Ziemiecki.
“This small team has been incredible,” adds Hennen. “They are full of energy and spunk. Overall, they are a very young team that is hungry and ready to work hard. They have reached the goals they have set.”
