Ten Rockford athletes participated in their first-ever cross country races last week, ushering in a new era for the close-knit team. The Orono Twilight Invitation and the St. Olaf Showcase Meet were both great opportunities to get some races in before school, establish baseline times, and prepare the team before the Rockford home meet at Shamrock Golf Club Thursday, Sept. 8.
Coach Jeff Dickman discussed his feelings on the athletes performances this past week. “Our coaching staff is really pleased with how the top runners performed for this early in the season, especially some of our younger athletes,” he said. “We’re off to an exciting start with this group and hoping to build even more momentum after school starts.”
The girls team showed their grit at both meets, with highlights at the Orono Twilight meet from experienced runners Haedyn Barkeim and Anabelle Koshiol leading the way with fine starts to the season. Additionally, first-time 5k racers Evelyn Wittnebel and Breann Blanchard showed determination while demonstrating great potential for the 2022 season. At the St. Olaf Showcase, the Varsity girls all ran terrific races on a challenging course that historically hosts the cross country state meet.
Individual results
Orono Invite had the following places: Haedyn Barkeim took 22nd, Anabelle Koshiol took 27th, Evelyn Wittnebel took 37th, and Breann Blanchard took 43rd.
St. Olaf Showcase (out of 373 varsity runners) had Ruby Gifford take 36th, Maiya Roelofs take 141st and Lauryn Wittnebel take 160th.
The boys team ran solid times as well at the St. Olaf meet, with Grady Dawson and Connor Ellos continuing to push the pace for the boys. Additionally, Tanner Michlitsch, Tyler Mager and Colton Braun gave sound, point-scoring performances for the varsity team.
The boys team took 42nd place overall at the showcase. Individual results were: Grady Dawson at 273rd, Connor Ellos at 276th, Tanner Michlitsch at 315th, Tyler Mager at 342nd, Colton Braun at 358th, Cayden Ellos at 384th, Tristan Faber at 386th, and Rylan Gifford at 407th.
Upcoming schedule
Thursday, Sept. 8, is the Rocket Run at the Shamrock Golf Club.
Tuesday, Sept. 13, the team travels to the Norwood Lions Invitational in Baylor Park.
Thursday, Sept. 15, is the Delano Invitational at the Lake Rebecca Park Reserve.
