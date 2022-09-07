Ten Rockford athletes participated in their first-ever cross country races last week, ushering in a new era for the close-knit team. The Orono Twilight Invitation and the St. Olaf Showcase Meet were both great opportunities to get some races in before school, establish baseline times, and prepare the team before the Rockford home meet at Shamrock Golf Club Thursday, Sept. 8.

Coach Jeff Dickman discussed his feelings on the athletes performances this past week. “Our coaching staff is really pleased with how the top runners performed for this early in the season, especially some of our younger athletes,” he said. “We’re off to an exciting start with this group and hoping to build even more momentum after school starts.”

