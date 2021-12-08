The Rockford High School boys and girls’ cross country teams had their end of season awards and recognition meeting Nov. 29. As a team, the girls, brought home the school’s first conference championship since 2004 and had their highest finish at sections (fourth place) since 2004.
The boys team tied for their best finish (fifth place) since joining the Wright County Conference in 2015 and had their highest finish at sections (10th) since 2017.
This was the seventh consecutive year a Rockford athlete qualified for the state meet and third time in five years an athlete earned All-State Honors. Awards were handed out for the following.
Most Valuable Runners — Boys was Tanner Michlitsch and girls was Ruby Gifford.
Most Improve Runners — Boys was Ty Kulavik and girls was Lauryn Wittnebel.
Rookie of the Year — Boys was Rylan Gifford and girls was Jane West.
Tough as Nails went to Alix Gifford.
Ten out of the 14 eligible athletes achieved All-Conference Academic Honors. Those athletes included Haedyn Barkeim, Tristan Faber, Alix Gifford, Calla Koshiol, Ty Kulavik, Alex Nelson, Macoy Pryzbilla, Emma Sather, Elizabeth Smith, and Jane West.
Three girls achieved All-Conference Recognition. They include Ruby Gifford (Overall Conference Champion), Alix Gifford, and Lauryn Wittnebel.
Three boys and three girls achieved All-Conference Honorable Mention Recognition. Those athletes are Jane West, Emma Sather, Maggie Thompson, Tanner Michlitsch, Tyler Mager, and Ty Kulavik.
Twenty-one out of the 25 athletes participating in cross country this fall for the Rockets received varsity letters, including seven seniors. The boys will return their top-seven letter winners and all conference and section point scorers from 2021 while the girls will return seven of their top-nine from 2021.
