Rockford Cross Country completes at Norwood-Young America Lions meet

The Rockford Rockets Cross Country team had a packed schedule last week. On Sept. 13, the Rockets ran at the Norwood-Young America Lions meet at Baylor Park. Two days later on Sept. 15, the team ran at Lake Rebecca Park for the Delano invitational.
These two races gave the runners an opportunity to gain race experience, as well as providing a rigorous test for their mid-season strength and endurance.
At Baylor Park, the Rockets competed against over 20 teams from the southern half of the state. The park provided the setting for one of the best boy’s team meets of the year.
Coach Jeff Dickman said, “The boys varsity had a tremendous race and their best of the season at Norwood. They looked committed, strong, and raced well against some very strong competition. This was one of the best team races I’ve seen the boys run since I started with the program as a coach in 2017 and hopefully we’ll continue to grow as a varsity group.”
Along with the boy’s positive performance, the girls also ran well. The girls team finished in 4th place, with Kate Kariniemi and Evelyn Wittnebel running smartly in their first-ever Varsity races. Additionally, Ruby Gifford stayed consistent and finished strong in the top five.
The Delano Invitational offered not only scenery –but also heat, humidity and hills. The combined difficulty of the heat and the second meet of the week gave the team the perfect chance to work on meet tactics and build endurance. The format of this meet was modified from regular meets, with the Junior High athletes competing with their age group.
“We also had some Junior High athletes that have been Varsity athletes so far in the season run against their peers,” Dickman said. “We saw Maiya Roelofs win for the girls and Connor Ellos finish 3rd in the boys race.”
Overall, although Delano offered challenges, there were many promising performances that instilled excitement for the rest of the season.
The Rocket results are as follows for the varsity girls and boys.
Girls
At the NYA Lions Meet, the girls took fourth place as a team. Individual results were: Ruby Gifford in fourth, Lauryn Wittnebe in 31st, Maiya Roelofs in 32nd, Kate Kariniemi in 33rd, and Evelyn Wittnebel in 34th.
Delano Invitational saw the girls take third place as a team. Individually, Ruby Gifford took second, Kate Kariniemi took sixth, Haedyn Barkeim took 15th, Anabelle Koshiol took 18th, and Breann Blanchard took 23rd.
Boys
At the NYA Lions Meet, the boys took seventh place as a team. Individual results were: Tanner Michlitsch in 41st, Grady Dawson in 43rd, Connor Ellos in 44th, Tyler Mager in 45th, Ty Kulavik in 74th, Colton Braun in 79th, and Cayden Ellos in 95th.
Delano Invitational saw the boys take fourth place. Individually, Tyler Mager took 21st, Colton Braun took 23rd, Cayden Ellos took 25th, Tanner Michlitsch took 27th, Ty Kulavik took 28th, Tristan Faber took 29th, and Rylan Gifford took 30th.
Upcoming schedule
The Rockets will have their “Senior Night Under the Lights” Intersquad race at Rockford High
School Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m.
Their next competition will be Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Collinwood Park for the Dassel-Cokato Invitational.
