Rockford Cross Country completes at Norwood-Young America Lions meet

(Photo by Tiffany Gifford)

The Rockford girls cross country team has fun at the Norwood-Young American Lion’s Meet at Baylor Park Sept. 13.

The Rockford Rockets Cross Country team had a packed schedule last week. On Sept. 13, the Rockets ran at the Norwood-Young America Lions meet at Baylor Park. Two days later on Sept. 15, the team ran at Lake Rebecca Park for the Delano invitational.

These two races gave the runners an opportunity to gain race experience, as well as providing a rigorous test for their mid-season strength and endurance.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments