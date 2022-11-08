The Rockford cross country team had a great end to the season over the past two weeks. On Oct. 27, the Rockets competed amongst 12 teams at the Section 6AA Championships, followed by the Nov. 5th State 6AA Championship meet on a misty afternoon at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

The Oct. 27 Section 6AA Championship took place at Litchfield on a cool and cloudy afternoon. The whole team gave strong performances, with the boys running strong races across the board. They had their best point total at a section meet since 2017.

