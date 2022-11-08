The Rockford cross country team had a great end to the season over the past two weeks. On Oct. 27, the Rockets competed amongst 12 teams at the Section 6AA Championships, followed by the Nov. 5th State 6AA Championship meet on a misty afternoon at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
The Oct. 27 Section 6AA Championship took place at Litchfield on a cool and cloudy afternoon. The whole team gave strong performances, with the boys running strong races across the board. They had their best point total at a section meet since 2017.
Coach Jeff Dickman discussed the boys team. He said, “Section 6AA for boys is an unbelievably competitive section, so I’m proud of the effort and the amount of improvement we saw across the entire team from beginning to end. Looking forward, all 9 boys on the Section roster will be back for 2023, so we have a lot to build on going into track this Spring and Cross Country next Fall.”
From the girls team, there were many additional highlights. Maiya Roelofs and Evelyn Wittnebel shined in their rookie seasons, and had great races in their first ever section meet. Lastly, Ruby Gifford ran a show-stopping race.
As Coach Dickman said, “Ruby Gifford had her best race of the season finishing second overall and qualifying as an individual for the state meet for the third consecutive year. With her third state qualifier, Ruby also tied three other Rockford athletes for most career state qualifying honors.”
State
On Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College, a crowd gathered to support Gifford for her sophomore-year State Championship. She ran a fantastic race, coming in with a sub-20 minute time for the fifth time this year, and running a race that was the third fastest all-time Rocket time for a girl at the state meet.
Gifford finished 41st out of 158 runners, and was additionally honored by the Coaches Association as an All-State Academic recipient for her performances in the classroom and on the race course.
Coach Dickman elaborated on her performance throughout the season. He said, “Ruby has worked incredibly hard to become the athlete and runner she is today and it’s been a joy coaching her and watching her grow as a person and athlete. Ruby is the same athlete day-in and day-out and is committed to being her best and sets a great example for her teammates.”
Varsity results
The girls team placed seventh out of 12 complete teams.
Gifford took second overall, was an individual state qualifier for the third consecutive year and sete a Rockford Girls 5k school record time of 19:04. Breaking her previous record set last week at the conference meet.
Individually, Maiya Roelofs took 25th (a personal record), Evelyn Wittnebel took 29th, Haedyn Barkeim took 55th, Anabelle Koshiol took 56th, Elizabeth Smith took 69th and Calla Koshiol took 73rd.
The boys place 10th out of 12 teams at the Varsity Section 6AA Championship. Individually, Grady Dawson took 42nd, Connor Ellos took 45th, Tyler Mager took 47th, Tanner Michlitsch took 59th, Ty Kulavik took 60th, Cayden Ellos took 68th and Colton Braun took 69th.
Coming up
The Rockets Cross Country team is not quite done yet, as the Nike Heartland Regionals in Sioux Falls, South Dakota are Sunday, Nov. 13, at Yankton Trail Park. Six members of the Rockets Varsity team will compete for one last time at this non-high school league meet.
