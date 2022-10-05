The 2022 season is in full-swing for the Rocket Rockets Cross Country team this year. The athletes have shown steady improvement throughout the first half of the season, preparing them for a strong finish towards the final few weeks.
On Sept. 22, the Rocket decided to make the most of the 2022 cancellation of the annual Milaca Mega Meet. The athletes, coaches, and parents spent the night celebrating the seniors with a team time trial and banquet. The seniors for the 2022 season are as follows: Calla Koshiol, Kate Kariniemi, Breann Blanchard and Jaxon Clemenson.
Dassel-Cokato Invitational
On Sept. 27, the Rockets were back to racing. The team competed at Collingwood Park at the Dassel-Cokato Invitational. There were 10 teams, all from either 6AA Section or the Wright County West Conference.
The girls varsity team has continued to improve their performance and work well together as a team. Haedyn Barkheim had her best race of the season, finishing fifth for the team. Additionally, Ruby Gifford continues to shine, finishing in the top five once again.
The boys varsity team had a slightly different result. Coach Dickman said, “The boys varsity results were mixed and we’re working on more race-to-race consistency. Tyler Mager led the boys and Colton Braun was a point scorer with a personal best time.”
Although it may have not been the desired result, the team is looking forward to the Litchfield meet Thursday, Oct. 6. The Section 6AA meet will be held at Litchfield, giving the athletes and coaches time to get familiar with the course in time for the championship portion of the season.
Varsity results
For the girls, Ruby Gifford took third, Lauryn Wittnebel took 19th, Maiya Roelofs took 21st, Evelyn Wittnebel took 23rd, and Haedyn Barkeim took 37th.
The boys took ninth place. Individually placing were: Tyler Mager at 34th, Grady Dawson at 39th, Connor Ellos at 40th, Tanner Michlitsch at 48th, Colton Braun at 49th, Ty Kulavik at 50th, and Cayden Ellos at 53rd.
Upcoming
Thursday, Oct. 6, the Rockets compete at Litchfield Golf Course.
Tuesday, Oct. 11, will be the last regular season meet at Watertown-Mayer High School.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.