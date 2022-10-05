The 2022 season is in full-swing for the Rocket Rockets Cross Country team this year. The athletes have shown steady improvement throughout the first half of the season, preparing them for a strong finish towards the final few weeks.

On Sept. 22, the Rocket decided to make the most of the 2022 cancellation of the annual Milaca Mega Meet. The athletes, coaches, and parents spent the night celebrating the seniors with a team time trial and banquet. The seniors for the 2022 season are as follows: Calla Koshiol, Kate Kariniemi, Breann Blanchard and Jaxon Clemenson.

