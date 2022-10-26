Rockford comes up short in final regular season game

(Photo courtesy of Heidi Sanderson)

Rockford’s Wilson Sanderson and Harrison Brun combine on the tackle against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted.

Rockford Rockets took a trip to Howard Lake Waverly Winsted Lakers in their final regular season game Oct. 19. HLWW got the ball first and went on a 10 play 68 yard drive, converting two different fourth and one plays, then the quarterback faked the run and then bootlegged to the opposite side where four Rocket defenders missed the tackle on his way to a 43 yard touchdown.

The extra point hit the goal post making the score 6-0 early in the game. Both teams played field position with punts and then finally the Rockets offense got it going getting into Laker territory. On third and five, a blitzer shot through the offense line and tackled the running back forcing the Rockets to punt. The Lakers had the ball for the rest of the half but were unable to score.

