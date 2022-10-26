Rockford comes up short in final regular season game

Rockford Rockets took a trip to Howard Lake Waverly Winsted Lakers in their final regular season game Oct. 19. HLWW got the ball first and went on a 10 play 68 yard drive, converting two different fourth and one plays, then the quarterback faked the run and then bootlegged to the opposite side where four Rocket defenders missed the tackle on his way to a 43 yard touchdown.
The extra point hit the goal post making the score 6-0 early in the game. Both teams played field position with punts and then finally the Rockets offense got it going getting into Laker territory. On third and five, a blitzer shot through the offense line and tackled the running back forcing the Rockets to punt. The Lakers had the ball for the rest of the half but were unable to score.
First play out of halftime, RB Logan Stedman went right and then cut back left and scampered for 31 yards then a carry for nine, it looked like the Rockets were going to move the ball down and score however the next play was a missed block and RB was hit in the backfield, the QB was sacked as a blitzer again shot through the line. Rockford was forced to punt.
At midfield on third and five, LB Avery MacDonald stopped the ball carrier cold forcing a punt, FS Aiden Smith shot through the line and blocked the punt. Rockford now on the 25 yard line has scored 80% of the time this season when in this area but tonight was not their night, Lakers kept them out of the end zone.
The Lakers took over at their own five yard line and marched down the field on a 19 play drive getting all the way to the four-yard line before MacDonald hit the runner and knocked out the ball, Smith jumped on it in the end zone. Keeping the game a one possession game. Rockford then drove the field as time was running out but where turned away with an interception by the Laker defense. Making the final 6-0.
Key stats: QB Tim Houghton was 2-10 for 19 yards and one interception, Stedman had 18 carries for 109 yards, Harrison Brun had a 2 catches for 19 yards. MacDonald lead all tacklers with 17 (1 FF, 1 TFL), LB Wes Overton had 16, Smith, DL David Bills and DL Sam Stuckmayer each had 8. DE Cameron Nute had 2 FR.
Rockford went into the game with two major players out of the lineup WR/DE Alex Altmann and RB/DT Patrick Andry.
Head coach Dan Houghton after the game, “This was a tough game, big rival of ours and they were able to keep the ball out of our hands with only 35 offensive plays to 58 for HLWW with only 1 pass. If one guy on offense, defense or special team does their job a little better on one play tonight we win this game. It was hard fought but if we are going to have success in the playoffs we need to make that block, tackle, catch, etc because we have now lost 3 close games like this. We are one play away in 3 games of being 7-1.”
This week the Rockets the #4 seed start the playoffs hosting #5 Litchfield. Rockets come in at 4-4 and Dragons at 3-5 Tuesday, Oct. 25 (after press deadline). This is the third year in a row that Rockford will matchup with Litchfield in the playoffs. In 2020, they met in the section final, last season they met in the first round where Litchfield won 13-6. The winner will take on #1 Dassel-Cokato Saturday at Dassel-Cokato at 2:00 pm (10/29), DC won the state championship last season.
Playoffs – Rockets finished district play tied first so winning back to back district titles. The Rockets have a very tough section with three teams ranked in the top 10 in the state.
Starters for the playoffs
Offense
QB – Tim Houghton
RB – Logan Stedman, Josiah Zilmer
WR – Alex Altmann, Will Graunke
TE – Wes Overton
OL – Sam Stuckmayer, Owen Boerboom, Martin Bacon, Nathan Woodward, Matt Franzen
Subs – QB/RB Harrison Brun, RB Patrick Andry, TE Cameron Nute, WR Wilson Sanderson, OL David Bills & Phil Gorder
Defense
DE – Alex Altmann, Cameron Nute
TNT – Patrick Andry, David Bills, Josiah Zilmer
LB – Wes Overton, Avery MacDonald
DB – Harrison Brun, Aiden Smith, Wilson Sanderson, Will Luckett
Subs – TNT Sam Stuckmayer, Owen Boerboom, LB Phil Gorder, LB Patrick Binnebose & DE/DB Logan Stedman
