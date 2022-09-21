Rockford Rockets took its first ever trip to Morris to take on the Tigers Sept. 16.
To start the game, Alex Altmann kicked it into the end zone then on third down Harrison Brun jumped in front of the pass and picked it off giving Rockford the ball on the 30.
Four plays later RB Logan Stedman ran into the end zone untouched from 7 yards out. Rockford forced two more three and outs, then from the 3 yard line, Stedman walked in giving the Rockets an early 14-0 lead.
Morris didn’t have even a first down by the time they scored in the second quarter off a Rocket fumble that was returned 60 yards for a touchdown. Rockford went on and marched down the field on a 14 play drive but it was littered with flags, pushing Rockford to a fourth and 29 from the 40 yard line so Rockford elected to throw a pass up for grabs in hopes they would come up with it rather than punt and it was intercepted.
Morris got their first first down of the game late in the half and then threw a deep ball of their own as Rockford had two defenders there but their prayer was answered as the lone Morris receiver came down with it and landed in the end zone. Making halftime score 14-12.
Rockford, who dominated the first half, only had a 2 point lead got the ball and continued their dominance on both sides of the ball (not necessarily the score board). Morris had the ball for three plays in the third quarter.
Rockford found the end zone with QB Tim Houghton hit TE Wes Overton on a crossing route from 22 yards out in the back of the end zone to end the quarter up 21-12.
In the fourth, Rockford scored again with 6 minutes left after a 10 play drive Stedman again scored this time avoiding three would be tackers from 7 yards out giving Rockford a 28-12 lead. Morris then drove the field until Altmann cut off the pass from the receiver ending their drive deep into Rocket territory.
Now with the Tigers having everyone lined up on the line, Rockford was forced to punt for the first time all game. Morris did find their way to the end zone making the game interesting with 2:30 left. Rockford jumped on the onside kick but again was forced to punt. This time the defense stopped them on fourth down when DL Sam Stuckmayer disrupted the QB on his pass rush and he missed his target clinching the victory for Rockford 28-20.
Key stats: Houghton was 8 for 14 for 132 yards with one touchdown. Stedman had 18 carries for 91 yards and three touchdowns. RB Patrick Andry 22 carries for 84 yards. Brun had seven carries for 17 yards. Overton had three catches for 67 yards and one touchdown. Altmann had one catch for 33 yards and Stedman was two for 15. Overton lead all tacklers with nine, DL Josiah Zilmer and DE Cameron Nute each had eight (1 sack), LB Phil Gorder had seven, LB Avery MacDonald and Brun each had six tackles.
Head coach Dan Houghton after the game said, “We shot ourselves in the foot a lot in the first half with penalties, we cleaned with up for the most part in the second half but we need to finish teams off. Morris did the same thing last year, they continue to fight not matter the score is. I am excited as every game we had learned from our mistakes and continue to get better. If we continue to do this we will be a very good shape throughout the season.”
This week the Rockets host #2 ranked Pierz Pioneers. Last season, Rockford defeated Pierz for the first time since 2004 (20-12). Pierz comes into the game 3-0 and tied with Rockford on top in the district. Rockford overall is 2-1. This game could ultimately decide the district champion.
