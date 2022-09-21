Rockford Rockets took its first ever trip to Morris to take on the Tigers Sept. 16.

To start the game, Alex Altmann kicked it into the end zone then on third down Harrison Brun jumped in front of the pass and picked it off giving Rockford the ball on the 30.

