Rockford beat Minnewaska 43-0

Rockford Rockets headed to Minnewaska to take on the Lakers Sept. 30. Lakers got the ball first and were forced to punt.
Rockford took over and first play from the line of scrimmage, RB Patrick Andry, ran over two defenders and was taken to the ground by two Laker defenders for a 24 yard gain. Six plays later QB Tim Houghton hit WR Alex Altmann in stride for 22 yard touchdown making it 7-0 Rockford.
Minnewaska then went on a 12 play drive all the way to the Rocket 15 yard line where the throw to the endzone was a little too far with FS Harrison Brun on the tight coverage.
After a Rockford punt, Altmann then jumped in front of the out route and sprinted all alone to the end zone for a 59 yard pick six, QB Max Edwards hit Brun for a fake extra point making it 15-0.
The next drive ended when DE Cameron Nute knocked down the pass at the line of scrimmage. Houghton then hit TE Wes Overton for a 27 yard gain, Brun then ran it 25 yards and was called out at the 1 yard line where Andry walked into the end zone, 22-0 with 3:30 left in the half. Rockford wasn’t done DE Logan Stedman stepped in front of a hitch and was off to the races for a 53 yard pick 6 making the half time score 29-0.
To start the second half, Rockford fumbled and Brun then intercepted a pass. Andry ran over another defender and stiff armed a defender to the ground on his way to 57 yard inside trap to give Rockford a commanding 36-0 lead. Brun finished off the scoring with a 47 yard pick six in the 3rd quarter making it 43-0 and then both teams cleared their benches for the rest of the half.
Key stats: Houghton was 3-5 for 65 yards and one TD, Andry had 7 carries for 91 yards with two TDs, Stedman had 10 carries for 70 yards, and Brun had two carries for 34 yards, Overton one catch for 27 yards, Altmann one catch for 22 yards and a TD, William Graunke one catch for 16 yards. LB Overton lead all tacklers with nine (three for loss, one sack), LB Avery MacDonald eight tackles (three for loss) and DT Josiah Zilmer eight (five for loss, one sack), Brun two interceptions (one for TD), Altmann and Stedman each with one interception for touchdown.
Head coach Dan Houghton after the game, “Minnewaska drove on us a couple times but we held our ground and we got three pick sixes, it’s not very often that happen in one game. We controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides, offense, defense and special teams all did their parts tonight, all around great team victory. Need to continue to grow as a team as we are starting to look at section seeding and possible shot at a district title.”
Rockford will be hosting Montevideo Thunderhawks for homecoming Friday, Oct. 7, last year Rockford won 27-14. Rockford is 3-2 overall, 3-1 in the district, with the Pierz loss to Morris on Friday, Rockford with a win will tie for the district championship. Montevideo is 1-4, 1-3 in the district
