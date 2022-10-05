Rockford beat Minnewaska 43-0

(Photo by Heidi Sanderson)

Rockford’s Patrick Andry runs behind Josiah Zilmer’s block in the game against Minnewaska.

Rockford Rockets headed to Minnewaska to take on the Lakers Sept. 30. Lakers got the ball first and were forced to punt.

Rockford took over and first play from the line of scrimmage, RB Patrick Andry, ran over two defenders and was taken to the ground by two Laker defenders for a 24 yard gain. Six plays later QB Tim Houghton hit WR Alex Altmann in stride for 22 yard touchdown making it 7-0 Rockford.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments