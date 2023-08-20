(Photos courtesy of the Rockford Area Breakfast Club)
Community members gathered on Thursday, Aug. 10, at The Rock Kick-Off event and heard from Rockford Mayor Renee Hafften, Greenfield Mayor Brad Johnson, Rockford Area Breakfast Club Founder Steven Berhow and others.
Pictured from left to right: Rockford Area Breakfast Club Founder Steve Berhow, RABC Founder Saysong Berhow, RABC Board Member Melonie Robran and RABC Board Member Chad Robran in front of the sign displaying the rendering of the club’s future building.
Rockford Area Breakfast Club (RABC) hosted their first event on Thursday, Aug. 10, to celebrate Rockford Area Breakfast Club, also known as The Rock, and introduce it to the community. The skies cleared and people of all ages came to hear from Rockford Mayor Renee Hafften and Greenfield Mayor Brad Johnson, as well as the founder of Rockford Breakfast Club and Rockford Alum Steven Berhow among others, about the history of this community project thus far.
With the official 501c3 non-profit filing approved and land purchased, it was time to reveal the concept to the community and gather support. Support will be accepted in all forms from cash donations to time and talent.
