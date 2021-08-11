The Rockford Ambassadors will crown two ambassadors and two junior ambassadors on the last day of Rockford River Days weekend. The crowning is set for 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 15, at Rockford High School auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.
Prior to the crowning ceremony, River Days visitors will have two chances to meet the 2019 Rockford Ambassadors and 2021 candidates. The first opportunity is at Floats by the Floats at Riverside Park from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13. Join Rockford Ambassadors and 2021 candidates for root beer floats and pictures by the River Days parade float. Also meet the candidates for Rockford Ambassadors and Junior Ambassadors on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. in the Rockford High School auditorium.
The four candidates for two Rockford Ambassador positions are:
RAYNA BOWEN
Rayna Bown said, “The Rockford community has been present in my life since the very beginning. I am excited to say that I have graduated from Rockford High School, Class of 2021, with high academics and as a member of the National Honor Society. I did full-time postsecondary at North Hennepin Community College and I plan to continue there next year to finish my art generals and complete my American Sign Language certification. My goal is to be an elementary or middle school art teacher.
I have lots of crafty hobbies, but my favorite is sewing. I love to sew clothes, accessories, and even plush toys. I also enjoy public speaking and theater. This past year, I placed second place in the state for the speech team category, humorous interpretation. I have been the captain of our speech team for the past two years and have been competing since eighth grade. When it comes to my passion for theater, I am honored to hold a leadership role within my local community theater group, SOAR Regional Arts. It is my job to oversee and guide my peers when it comes to organizing shows and events, as well as organize tech teams for shows. Through SOAR I have gotten to costume multiple plays and have two this summer that I get to take the lead on.
In my family, there have been four of us who have served as ambassadors and the opportunity to become one as well means so much to me. As an Ambassador, I would love to share my creativity and do my part to better the community of Rockford. I want to be a voice for our town and share with others our rich history and small-town charm.”
KYRA ERICKSON
Kyra Erickson said, “ I am 18 years old. This fall I will be looking forward to my senior year of high school. I would like to further my education at Mankato State University to become a nurse or a therapist.
My hobbies include dancing, gymnastics, and my family. I’ve been on the Rockford varsity dance team for three years in a row and look forward to dancing this school year. I have also been in gymnastics for 11 years since I was three, and my dad has always been my coach. My family is big. I have my two parents, but I also have five crazy, loud, and supportive sisters. I am also an aunt to three amazing children who light up my world and make me a proud auntie. My awards include getting MVP for Rockford gymnastics, making varsity dance my seventh grade year which isn’t easy to do, being a Rockford Junior Ambassador in 2012-2013, and I was a WEB leader in middle school.
The reason I would like to become a Rockford Ambassador is not only because it’s been my dream since I was Junior Ambassador, but also because I love to help out where I can. I would also love to meet different people from different communities and get to enjoy and experience how their community comes together and bring those new experiences back to Rockford with me. I would also like to become an Ambassador because I want to represent Rockford and hopefully get the chance to make my town proud.”
ELLA ROBBERSTAD
Ella Robberstad said, “I am going to be a senior at Rockford High School this coming year and plan to get a college education after I graduate.
I am very heavily involved in my community at school and love to participate in any extracurricular I can get my hands on. A few of the programs that I am involved in are FFA, band, musical theater, educators rising, tennis and managing Boys Varsity Basketball. I am also very passionate about being a leader in my clubs and for the community of Rockford. I have served as an FFA officer for three years. I have been a part of the National Honor Society and am the 2021-2022 Student Council vice president.
I am able to spread my positivity and love for people through these leadership positions and am excited at the opportunity to bring my passion for the service to the Ambassadors program. I want to be a Rockford Ambassador to spread joy and strengthen our community. I feel that I have been given the gift of leadership as well as kindness. I want to make everyone feel welcomed and supported within the Rockford community and think that this position would be a wonderful way to do so.”
JAZMYN WEDDIG
Jazmyn Weddig said, “ I will be entering my senior year at Rockford High School. I have lived in Rockford for my entire life and just recently moved houses. During the fall I am a part of the backstage crew for the musical and help build sets. During the winter season I am the manager for the Varsity Boys Basketball team and have been for the past two years. In the spring I am a part of Rockford’s Track and Field team. This year will be my third year participating in Track and Field (would be fourth if not for COVID). This coming year will be my fourth year in yearbook club and second year as Chief Editor. I am also on the Student Council and got elected President for my senior year. If I’m not involved in my extracurriculars I am working at Target or at the gym weightlifting.
I haven’t solidified my choice of a college, but I know I would like to major in Psychology with an emphasis on Business. I love to learn, and I value a good education. As a Rockford Ambassador I would love to work with the school district to get students excited about learning. I feel that the school is in the center of our community and the students are the future of our town. I hope to be a Rockford Ambassador so that I can become closer with the community and know those who make this town so welcoming and friendly. I want to inspire those around me, and I think the Rockford Ambassador program is the way to do it.”
