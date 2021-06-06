The 22nd annual Rock Sale/Swap is taking place Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Osseo United Methodist Church, 16 Second Ave. SE in Osseo, in the parking lot. This event is sponsored by the Anoka Gem and Mineral Club.

Those interested can bring their rocks to trade, sell or show off to other rock hounds. A bring a table to join in the fun.

Rock dealers will be available to identify rocks or value collections.

There is no charge to attend this event or to swap rocks.

Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.

Do not bring non-rock/gem related items to sell.

For more information, contact Jack Rehnberg at 763-321-0350.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments