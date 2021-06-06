The 22nd annual Rock Sale/Swap is taking place Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Osseo United Methodist Church, 16 Second Ave. SE in Osseo, in the parking lot. This event is sponsored by the Anoka Gem and Mineral Club.
Those interested can bring their rocks to trade, sell or show off to other rock hounds. A bring a table to join in the fun.
Rock dealers will be available to identify rocks or value collections.
There is no charge to attend this event or to swap rocks.
Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
Do not bring non-rock/gem related items to sell.
For more information, contact Jack Rehnberg at 763-321-0350.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.