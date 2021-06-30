Starting June 28, Dayton residents met a new detour.

Access to westbound Territorial Road from Holly Lane in Dayton is closed as construction crews work on a future intersection of Holly Lane and Dayton Parkway and part of the Dayton Parkway interchange project. Access to County Road 81 from Holly Lane and access to eastbound Territorial Road from Holly Lane will remain open. The intersection is expected to re-open in late July.

Here are the detours drivers should consider when using alternative routes:

• For westbound Territorial Road: northbound Holly Lane to County Road 81 to Brockton Lane to Territorial Road

• For eastbound Territorial road: westbound Territorial Road to Brockton Lane, to County Road 81 to Holly Lane.

