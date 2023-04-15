River Valley Winter Guard — an indoor winter program of the 728 Cadets Marching Band — has won big recently at a regional competition and will finish up their season today, April 8, in Upper Midwest Regional Finals at Osseo High School.

The group traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana, on the weekend of March 25 to compete in the Winter Guard International (WGI Sport of the Arts) Indianapolis Super Regional.

