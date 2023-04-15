River Valley Winter Guard is under the direction of Natalie Sterner with support from instructors Savannah Kearns, Jessie Taylor Jr., and Carrie Snyder. The show is called “A Round” and features “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” a song by Bonnie Tyler. The students use body movement and props including sabres, hula hoops, and flags to provide a four-minute performance.
Seniors Stella Johnson (captain), Dia Sanchez, and Kylynn Corrigan as well as Isabella Hegvik, Aria Hazlett, Lev Segelstrom, Bianca White, Ellie Thompson, Lillian Schrage and Jana Clifton.
River Valley Winter Guard — an indoor winter program of the 728 Cadets Marching Band — has won big recently at a regional competition and will finish up their season today, April 8, in Upper Midwest Regional Finals at Osseo High School.
The group traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana, on the weekend of March 25 to compete in the Winter Guard International (WGI Sport of the Arts) Indianapolis Super Regional.
They competed in the preliminary round on March 25 and took first place. They advanced to the finals on March 26, where they were named the Champions of Scholastic Regional A Class.
They also achieved their highest score to date for the season with an 84.77.
Holli Rolfe, a member of the 728 Cadets Marching Arts Board, called the group small but mighty.
“This group of 10 students has worked very hard to put together a colorful and energetic program this season,” Rolfe said. “They’re an amazing group.”
About half of the team members are veterans and the other half were new this year. They all learned to spin a sabre for the first time this year, though.
River Valley Winter Guard is under the direction of Natalie Sterner with support from instructors Savannah Kearns, Jessie Taylor Jr., and Carrie Snyder.
The show is called “A Round” and features “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” a song by Bonnie Tyler. The students use body movement and props including sabres, hula hoops, and flags to provide a four-minute performance.
The seniors of the group are Stella Johnson (captain), Dia Sanchez, and Kylynn Corrigan. Other members of the team are Isabella Hegvik, Aria Hazlett, Lev Segelstrom, Bianca White, Ellie Thompson, Lillian Schrage, and Jana Clifton.
