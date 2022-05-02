Rice Lake Elementary addition provides students with new opportunities

(Submitted photo)

A 11,810-square-foot expansion of Rice Lake Elementary School has allowed the school to add more classrooms, a larger gymnasium and outdoor space.

Rice Lake Elementary School is providing its students with a new way to learn with an addition to their school. The 11,810-square-foot addition to the south side of the existing building added six classrooms, a 7,870-square-foot gymnasium and an outdoor classroom.

This is one of the first steps in accomplishing an initiative concerning flexible learning spaces with an emphasis on student choice for learning path, place and pace. The addition comes after an increase in enrollment, to manage capacity at the school.

The open design provides a collaborative learning setting that promotes learning on display with choices for breakout space options. Classrooms are paired so that teachers can share space when students are working on self-directed choices.

“Students continue to have the opportunity to practice autonomy since moving into the new space. With the open concept between the classrooms to the community learning area, students have more independence and ability to work with groups,” fifth grade teacher Karyssa Wasko said.

Fifth grade teacher Roger Saline added, “My students have been really motivated by the variety of seating options and the flexibility for learning in the common spaces.”

The gymnasium’s new design for the district meets the new tornado shelter requirements. The facility is an emergency shelter for all the students in the event of a tornado or high winds and is required of all new school facilities.

The addition was completed by ICS using the long term facilities management funds. Following the completion of the work, students at Rice Lake sent thank you notes to the construction workers to show gratitude for their new space.

