Rockford High School has announced its “B” Honor Roll for first semester, 2020 – 21. The students who are listed are:
NINTH GRADERS
Owen Boerboom, Robert Ferdig, Matthew Franzen, William Graunke, Hunter Hannegrefs, Samuel Heitke, Chloe Kisch, Avery MacDonald, Anika Merila, Great Ndego, Trenton Nelson, Annie Pennings, Anika Perlich, Benjamin Scarbrough, James Schiebel Sharp, Logan Stedman, Cole Sundeen, Logan Vicino, Allison Voss, Megan Voss and Nathan Woodward.
10TH GRADERS
David-Joseph Anderson, Martin Bacon, David Bills, Noah Burgos, Allie Campbell, Lauren Condon, Sophia Dovorany, Meadow Freshour, Kyle Grimm, Sophia Hanson, Katherine Lemmage, Nehemias Martinez Balboa, Brayden Michlitsch, Mireille Olivar, Wes Overton, Denim Rynkievich, Ethan Scarbrough, Jay Trandahl, Shellie Virnig, Lainey Wichern and Olivia Yager.
11TH GRADERS
Aidan Adams, Logan Bongaarts, Charley Coleman, Musu Daniels, Jayden Doboszenski, Noah Eide, Logan Eisentrager, Nathan Fleischhacker, Kate Higgins, Max Hudlow, Lily Jackson, Chase Jamison, Hayden Johnson, Afton Kaul, Max Keskey, Diana Lucas-Chavez, Gabriel Mayfield, Conner McCracken, Nicholas McDougall, Ian Mercil, Madelyn Peitz, Nolan Perry and Caleb Richards.
12TH GRADERS
Levi Broking, Kyle Christensen, Benjamin Clark, Cassidy Cruz, Isaac Dejewski, Dustin Desens, Khylee Haigh, Nicolle Johnson, Eleanor King, Jayda Knutson, Dillon Lundberg, Sean McKinney, Joshua Newman, Benjamin Odette, Elizabeth Poppler, Kaye Richards, Jonathan Rothi, Hans Sarkinen, Makenna Schmatz and Ryan Storlien
