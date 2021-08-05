In the early morning of July 30, 2019, Maple Grove police officers were called to an area of Lakeview Knolls Park near the 14300 block of 93rd Avenue for an unconscious male. The investigation revealed that 26 year-old Dayton Rossetti of Minneapolis died as a result of a gunshot wound.
This case is being investigated as a homicide.
Rossetti’s family is devastated by his death and is still looking for answers. Maple Grove Police are asking the public with help to bring this case to a resolution and closure for the family. Rossetti’s family in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Minnesota, is now offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charging of a suspect in this case.
During the initial investigation two suspects were arrested on probable cause, but were later released as more evidence was sought. Evidence later showed there was another individual possibly with the arrested parties at the time of the homicide. Detectives have identified that individual and are seeking information as to the involvement of all three parties in the death of Rossetti. The individuals involved have connections to Maple Grove, Leech Lake, and Cass Lake areas of Minnesota.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477, crimestoppersmn.org, or through their P3 Tips mobile app to be eligible for the reward. People will remain anonymous. Visit the Crime Stoppers of Minnesota website for more details.
Any other information can be provided to Detective Angela Tschida at 763-494-6214 or atschida@maplegrovemn.gov. Reference case # MG19011486.
