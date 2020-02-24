Retired seniors help at Hassan Elementary

The Rogers RSVPs are the MVPs at Hassan Elementary School in Rogers. The members of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program visit with students and assist in creating masterpieces in Mrs. Hahn’s art room. Those interested in volunteering at Dist. 728 schools can visit www.isd728.org/getinvolved.

