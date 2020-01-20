Responsibility awarded in Albertville

Recipients of this award are pictured with Principal John McDonald. Front row, left to right, are Jude Reed, Savannah Neff, Aedan Trant, Lucy Berube, Parker Scherber and Ellorie Weber. Middle row: Kayley Valder, Livia Johnson, Bernadette Hamlet, Samuel Beebe, Rozlynn Heinz, Kyler Jandro and Maeve Bevers. Back row: Kaelyn Knick, Ivy Sondreal, Morgan Nordby, Sophia Taylor, Landry Wurm, Pyper Lehrman, Leo Rogers and Anna Brazier.

In January, Albertville Primary students and staff focused on the Character Counts pillar of Responsibility. The students learned how they can be responsible at school, at home, and in the community. One student from each kindergarten classroom was the recipient of this award. The students were presented a green “Responsibility” bracelet, a certificate, and treats from area restaurants.

