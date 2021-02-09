Five people were critically injured in a mass shooting Tuesday, Feb. 9 at a medical clinic in Buffalo.
Wright County Sheriff Sean Derringer called the carnage at Allina Health Clinic – Buffalo Crossroads a “horrible looking scene” in a Tuesday afternoon press conference.
The identity of the shooting victims or the extent of their injuries was not revealed by Derringer or Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke during the 3 p.m. Tuesday press conference.
A man with an 18-year history with the Wright County Sheriff’s Department and Buffalo Police Department was taken into custody Tuesday morning following the shooting.
Derringer identified the shooting suspect as 67-year-old Gregory Ulrich of Buffalo. Ulrich was being held in the Wright County Jail late Tuesday.
Ulrich has a history of being unhappy with his health care, Budke said. For that reason, Ulrich likely targeted the clinic or a clinic employee, Budke suggested.
However, Budke was unaware of Ulrich speaking to anyone at the clinic, he said.
In addition, there was nothing in Ulrich’s history that led Budke to believe Tuesday’s incident would occur, he said.
Buffalo Police officers were called to the clinic at 10:54 a.m. on Feb. 9 on a report that shots had been fired, Budke said.
Officers arrived on scene to find several injured people inside the clinic. Officers also located Ulrich.
Immediately upon taking Ulrich into custody, officers began rendering aid to the victims, Budke said. Wright County deputies on scene also tended to the injured.
There were early reports that a bomb exploded 30 minutes after the shooting. That was not the case, authorities said.
However, during a search of the clinic, a suspicious package was found in the corner of the lobby, Derringer confirmed.
At that point, the team of law enforcement officials were evacuated from the clinic, he said.
Additional suspicious devices were found at the Super 8 hotel in Buffalo, where Ulrich was believed to be staying, Derringer said.
The St. Paul office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Minneapolis Bomb Squad were called in to assist with processing the scene.
At the time of the 3 p.m. news conference, both the clinic and hotel remained evacuated.
“We’ll wait for the ATF and Minneapolis Bom Squad to tell us when its clear,” Derringer said.
Ulrich is believed to have acted alone, Derringer said.
“We are not looking at any other suspects,” he added.
The first ambulance on scene was directed to a northwest corner of the clinic where reportedly there were four to five people with gunshot wounds. There were also victims in the front entry where it was reported that one was critical and shot in the abdomen. An ambulance went to the front of the clinic to assist the wounded there.
One was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with three gunshot wounds, dispatch audio stated. In all, four victims were transported to North Memorial Hospital. One victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center in downtown Minneapolis, authorities said.
Buffalo area schools were put on lockdown due to the threat to student and staff safety. Area businesses were also put on lockdown.
Rep. Marion O’Neill, R-Maple Lake, released the following statement after news broke of the shooting.
“I have been in contact with Wright County Sheriff Deringer and Buffalo Police Chief Budke offering my support for anything they may need to help our community through this unimaginable tragedy,”
“My friends, my children and grandchildren live and work in Buffalo and while we do not yet know who the injured are, we are all connected. My heart breaks for these victims, their families and our community,” O’Neill said.
“I want to thank the Buffalo police officers, Wright County Sheriff’s deputies and first responders who ran toward danger instead of away from it, and the medical personnel who made sure that those injured had the best care possible. My prayers are with those who were hurt as they begin down the difficult road to recovery.”
