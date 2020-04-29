State Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids) will host a virtual town hall meeting Thursday, April 30, to hear ideas and answer questions related to ongoing work at the Minnesota Legislature.
The listening session is scheduled for April 30, from noon to 1 p.m. on Zoom. People may access the meeting by going to inyurl.com/y7993kb2. Meeting ID: 811 2011 4079. Call in number: +1 312 626 6799 US
All constituents are invited to participate and submit questions ahead of time to rep.zack.stephenson@house.mn.
