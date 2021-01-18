Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove, sent a letter to Gov. Tim Walz last week urging him to remove the mask mandate for children, aged eighteen and younger, when participating in youth sports. The letter was signed by Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and 28 other representatives.
CDC and World Health Organization findings both show that children should not wear masks during physical activity as it could cause difficulty breathing. Data on COVID-19 also shows that household and community spread from children is minimal. Transmission rates for young people have been low and those who do contract COVID-19 only suffer from mild symptoms and recover quickly.
“I urge Gov. Walz to remove the mask mandate for children when participating in youth sports,” said Rep. Robbins. “Parents and coaches throughout the state have contacted my colleagues and I to share stories of how unworkable this is and how harmful it is to student athletes. Our young people have lost so much during this pandemic. They should be allowed to safely play the sports they love without burdensome, and potentially harmful, government regulations.”
